Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TECL) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TECL – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $118.75 and traded as low as $102.09. Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares shares last traded at $102.79, with a volume of 1,609,546 shares.
Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares Trading Up 0.8%
The firm has a 50-day moving average of $118.33 and a 200-day moving average of $118.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.87 and a beta of 3.66.
Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 10th were issued a $8.0376 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 10th. This represents a $32.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 31.0%.
About Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares
The Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares (TECL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Technology Select Sector index. The fund provides 3x leveraged exposure to a market-cap weighted index of US large-cap technology companies. TECL was launched on Dec 17, 2008 and is managed by Direxion.
