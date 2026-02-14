Metro (OTCMKTS:MTRAF) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Metro Inc. (OTCMKTS:MTRAF – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $70.43 and traded as low as $70.19. Metro shares last traded at $70.19, with a volume of 358 shares trading hands.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Scotiabank restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Metro in a research report on Thursday, November 20th. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Metro in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Finally, TD Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Metro in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Metro currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $70.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.15 billion and a P/E ratio of 43.18.

Metro (OTCMKTS:MTRAF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.71 billion. Metro had a net margin of 4.44% and a return on equity of 14.73%.

Metro AG, trading in the United States as an American Depositary Receipt under the symbol MTRAF, is a leading international wholesale company focused on supplying the foodservice and hospitality sectors. Through its METRO Cash & Carry division, the company operates self-service wholesale outlets that offer a broad assortment of food products, fresh perishables, non-food items and hotel and restaurant equipment. Metro’s business model caters exclusively to professional customers—hotels, restaurants, caterers and independent retailers—enabling them to purchase in bulk at competitive prices.

Founded in 1964 and headquartered in Düsseldorf, Germany, Metro has grown its footprint across Europe and Asia, serving customers in more than 30 countries.

