Short Interest in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FMHI) Grows By 119.8%

First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FMHI – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 92,077 shares, an increase of 119.8% from the January 15th total of 41,889 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 129,223 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days. Approximately 0.5% of the company's shares are sold short.
First Trust Municipal High Income ETF Trading Up 0.2%
Shares of NASDAQ FMHI traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $48.47. The company had a trading volume of 163,760 shares, compared to its average volume of 131,362. First Trust Municipal High Income ETF has a 52 week low of $44.80 and a 52 week high of $49.05. The business’s 50-day moving average is $48.01 and its 200-day moving average is $47.59.
First Trust Municipal High Income ETF Increases Dividend
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 21st were given a dividend of $0.174 per share. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.3%. This is a boost from First Trust Municipal High Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 21st.
First Trust Municipal High Income ETF Company Profile
The First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (FMHI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that holds a broad range of US municipal bonds. FMHI was launched on Nov 1, 2017 and is managed by First Trust.
