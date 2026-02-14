Short Interest in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FMHI) Grows By 119.8%

First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FMHI – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 92,077 shares, an increase of 119.8% from the January 15th total of 41,889 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 129,223 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s shares are sold short. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 129,223 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

First Trust Municipal High Income ETF Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of NASDAQ FMHI traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $48.47. The company had a trading volume of 163,760 shares, compared to its average volume of 131,362. First Trust Municipal High Income ETF has a 52 week low of $44.80 and a 52 week high of $49.05. The business’s 50-day moving average is $48.01 and its 200-day moving average is $47.59.

First Trust Municipal High Income ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 21st were given a dividend of $0.174 per share. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.3%. This is a boost from First Trust Municipal High Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 21st.

Institutional Trading of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF

First Trust Municipal High Income ETF Company Profile

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 21.3% in the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the period. Camelot Portfolios LLC bought a new position in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $96,000. Hughes Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 25.7% during the third quarter. Hughes Financial Services LLC now owns 3,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 243.8% during the fourth quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 3,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after buying an additional 2,689 shares during the period.

The First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (FMHI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that holds a broad range of US municipal bonds. FMHI was launched on Nov 1, 2017 and is managed by First Trust.

