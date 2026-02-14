CKX Lands (NYSEAMERICAN:CKX) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

CKX Lands, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CKX – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $10.63 and traded as low as $10.55. CKX Lands shares last traded at $10.64, with a volume of 891 shares changing hands.

CKX Lands Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.91 and a beta of -0.19.

CKX Lands (NYSEAMERICAN:CKX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter. CKX Lands had a return on equity of 2.54% and a net margin of 52.90%.The firm had revenue of $0.23 million during the quarter.

Institutional Trading of CKX Lands

CKX Lands Company Profile

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in CKX Lands stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in CKX Lands, Inc. ( NYSEAMERICAN:CKX Free Report ) by 4.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,188 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 1.38% of CKX Lands worth $258,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 16.13% of the company’s stock.

CKX Lands Corp is a Canada-based provider of land management and real estate advisory services focused on agricultural and rural properties. The company specializes in the acquisition, disposition and leasing of farmland and ranchland across Western Canada, with particular emphasis on key agricultural regions in Alberta, Saskatchewan and Manitoba. By combining local market expertise with a network of land professionals, CKX Lands assists landowners, producers and institutional investors in navigating the complexities of rural real estate transactions.

The firm’s core services include land brokerage, valuation and consulting, offering tailored solutions that address property due diligence, title review and land-use planning.

