iShares MSCI Spain ETF (NYSEARCA:EWP) Short Interest Down 32.1% in January

iShares MSCI Spain ETF (NYSEARCA:EWP – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 660,749 shares, a decline of 32.1% from the January 15th total of 973,125 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 714,728 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days. Currently, 2.0% of the company's shares are sold short.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EWP. BOKF NA acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Spain ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Comerica Bank lifted its position in iShares MSCI Spain ETF by 303.9% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 521 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Spain ETF in the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Spain ETF by 39.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Spain ETF by 879.8% in the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,117 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003 shares during the period. 38.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares MSCI Spain ETF stock traded down $0.55 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $55.61. 1,359,764 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 767,705. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 0.86. iShares MSCI Spain ETF has a fifty-two week low of $33.85 and a fifty-two week high of $57.63.

iShares MSCI Spain Capped ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Spain Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Spanish market, as measured by the MSCI Spain Index (the Index). The Index seeks to measure the performance of the Spanish equity market. It is a capitalization-weighted index that aims to capture 85% of the (publicly available) total market capitalization.

