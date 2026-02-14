PGIM Floating Rate Income ETF (NYSEARCA:PFRL) Short Interest Down 31.6% in January

PGIM Floating Rate Income ETF (NYSEARCA:PFRL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 10,332 shares, a decline of 31.6% from the January 15th total of 15,114 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,681 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,681 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.
PGIM Floating Rate Income ETF Trading Up 0.0%
NYSEARCA:PFRL traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $49.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,363 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,695. PGIM Floating Rate Income ETF has a 52-week low of $45.19 and a 52-week high of $50.65. The business’s 50-day moving average is $49.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.86.
PGIM Floating Rate Income ETF Cuts Dividend
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 2nd were issued a $0.2407 dividend. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.8%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 2nd.
About PGIM Floating Rate Income ETF
The PGIM Floating Rate Income ETF (PFRL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims for current income by investing mainly in senior floating rate loans of any credit quality from around the world. PFRL was launched on May 17, 2022 and is managed by PGIM.
