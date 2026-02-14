Short Interest in Bancroft Fund Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:BCV) Decreases By 32.3%

Bancroft Fund Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:BCV – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 1,904 shares, a decrease of 32.3% from the January 15th total of 2,814 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 15,229 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 15,229 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Bancroft Fund Price Performance

NYSEAMERICAN:BCV traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $23.39. 12,564 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,488. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $22.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.18. Bancroft Fund has a 1-year low of $15.63 and a 1-year high of $24.55.

Bancroft Fund Company Profile

Bancroft Fund, Inc (NYSE American: BCV) is a closed-end management investment company that seeks long-term growth of capital. Shares of the Fund trade on the NYSE American exchange, providing investors with access to a diversified portfolio of U.S. equity securities under a closed-end structure. The Fund’s board of directors oversees a disciplined investment process governed by a stated strategy and risk parameters.

The Fund’s primary investment objective is capital appreciation. To pursue this goal, Bancroft Fund allocates at least 80% of its total assets to equity securities of U.S.

