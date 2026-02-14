Calidi Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CLDI) Short Interest Up 154.8% in January

Calidi Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CLDI – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 259,453 shares, an increase of 154.8% from the January 15th total of 101,823 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 82,534 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.1 days. Currently, 3.9% of the company’s stock are short sold. Currently, 3.9% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 82,534 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.1 days.

Calidi Biotherapeutics Trading Up 3.0%

Shares of Calidi Biotherapeutics stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.78. The company had a trading volume of 235,089 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,704. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.89. Calidi Biotherapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.72 and a twelve month high of $19.20.

Calidi Biotherapeutics (NYSEAMERICAN:CLDI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 13th. The company reported ($2.21) EPS for the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Calidi Biotherapeutics will post -4.48 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Calidi Biotherapeutics

Calidi Biotherapeutics Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CLDI. Warberg Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Calidi Biotherapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Calidi Biotherapeutics by 41.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 41,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 12,334 shares during the period. Finally, DRW Securities LLC acquired a new position in Calidi Biotherapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $173,000. 12.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Calidi Biotherapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of targeted immunotherapies that harness the body’s innate immune system to treat cancer and infectious diseases. By delivering proprietary RNA-based immune stimulants directly into the tumor microenvironment or sites of infection, Calidi aims to trigger a robust local immune response while minimizing systemic toxicity. The company’s platform is designed to engage multiple innate immune pathways, including toll-like receptors and RIG-I-like receptors, to initiate durable antitumor and antiviral activity.

Calidi’s lead oncology programs include CB-012, an intravesical therapy in clinical development for non-muscle invasive bladder cancer, and CB-013, an intratumoral candidate targeting a range of advanced solid tumors.

