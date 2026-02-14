Calidi Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CLDI) Short Interest Up 154.8% in January

Posted by on Feb 14th, 2026

Calidi Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CLDIGet Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 259,453 shares, an increase of 154.8% from the January 15th total of 101,823 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 82,534 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.1 days. Currently, 3.9% of the company's stock are short sold.

Calidi Biotherapeutics Trading Up 3.0%

Shares of Calidi Biotherapeutics stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.78. The company had a trading volume of 235,089 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,704. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.89. Calidi Biotherapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.72 and a twelve month high of $19.20.

Calidi Biotherapeutics (NYSEAMERICAN:CLDIGet Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 13th. The company reported ($2.21) EPS for the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Calidi Biotherapeutics will post -4.48 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Calidi Biotherapeutics

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CLDI. Warberg Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Calidi Biotherapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Calidi Biotherapeutics by 41.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 41,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 12,334 shares during the period. Finally, DRW Securities LLC acquired a new position in Calidi Biotherapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $173,000. 12.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Calidi Biotherapeutics Company Profile

Calidi Biotherapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of targeted immunotherapies that harness the body’s innate immune system to treat cancer and infectious diseases. By delivering proprietary RNA-based immune stimulants directly into the tumor microenvironment or sites of infection, Calidi aims to trigger a robust local immune response while minimizing systemic toxicity. The company’s platform is designed to engage multiple innate immune pathways, including toll-like receptors and RIG-I-like receptors, to initiate durable antitumor and antiviral activity.

Calidi’s lead oncology programs include CB-012, an intravesical therapy in clinical development for non-muscle invasive bladder cancer, and CB-013, an intratumoral candidate targeting a range of advanced solid tumors.

