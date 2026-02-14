Global X Bitcoin Trend Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:BTRN) Short Interest Update

Global X Bitcoin Trend Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:BTRN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 2,520 shares, a decrease of 52.1% from the January 15th total of 5,260 shares. Approximately 2.5% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 7,037 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days. Based on an average trading volume of 7,037 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days. Approximately 2.5% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Global X Bitcoin Trend Strategy ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Global X Bitcoin Trend Strategy ETF stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $27.50. 2,678 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,506. Global X Bitcoin Trend Strategy ETF has a 1 year low of $27.23 and a 1 year high of $43.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $30.11 and its 200 day moving average is $35.15.

Get Global X Bitcoin Trend Strategy ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Global X Bitcoin Trend Strategy ETF

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Global X Bitcoin Trend Strategy ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Global X Bitcoin Trend Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:BTRN – Free Report) by 199.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,042 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,012 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC owned 18.04% of Global X Bitcoin Trend Strategy ETF worth $500,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Global X Bitcoin Trend Strategy ETF Company Profile

The Global X Bitcoin Trend Strategy ETF (BTRN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund tracks an index that toggles between long bitcoin futures and a US Treasury ETFs. The allocation between these components are based on bitcoins price trend. BTRN was launched on Mar 20, 2024 and is issued by Global X.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Bitcoin Trend Strategy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Bitcoin Trend Strategy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.