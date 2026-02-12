Joby Aviation (NYSE:JOBY) Insider Kate Dehoff Sells 1,076 Shares of Stock

Joby Aviation, Inc. (NYSE:JOBY – Get Free Report) insider Kate Dehoff sold 1,076 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.55, for a total value of $11,351.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 165,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,747,122.20. The trade was a 0.65% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Kate Dehoff also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Joby Aviation alerts:

On Wednesday, February 11th, Kate Dehoff sold 16,235 shares of Joby Aviation stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.91, for a total transaction of $160,888.85.

On Monday, February 2nd, Kate Dehoff sold 8,194 shares of Joby Aviation stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.48, for a total transaction of $85,873.12.

On Wednesday, January 14th, Kate Dehoff sold 28,260 shares of Joby Aviation stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.72, for a total transaction of $415,987.20.

On Tuesday, January 13th, Kate Dehoff sold 7,092 shares of Joby Aviation stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.84, for a total transaction of $105,245.28.

On Friday, January 2nd, Kate Dehoff sold 10,484 shares of Joby Aviation stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.51, for a total transaction of $141,638.84.

Joby Aviation Stock Performance

Joby Aviation stock opened at $10.09 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.53 and a beta of 2.57. Joby Aviation, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.96 and a 52 week high of $20.95.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on JOBY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Joby Aviation in a research note on Monday, December 1st. They issued a “sell” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Joby Aviation in a research report on Monday, November 24th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Joby Aviation in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Joby Aviation in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Joby Aviation from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $13.21.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Joby Aviation

Joby Aviation News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Joby Aviation this week:

Positive Sentiment: Some sell‑side coverage remains supportive — Needham keeps a Buy and there are still buy/hold views among analysts, providing a potential upside narrative if results beat expectations. Analyst coverage summary

Some sell‑side coverage remains supportive — Needham keeps a Buy and there are still buy/hold views among analysts, providing a potential upside narrative if results beat expectations. Neutral Sentiment: Scheduled catalyst: Joby will report Q4 and full‑year 2025 results after the close on Feb. 25 and host a 5:00 pm ET webcast — this is a clear near‑term event that can move the stock either direction depending on results and guidance. Earnings release

Scheduled catalyst: Joby will report Q4 and full‑year 2025 results after the close on Feb. 25 and host a 5:00 pm ET webcast — this is a clear near‑term event that can move the stock either direction depending on results and guidance. Negative Sentiment: Founder/CEO Joeben Bevirt sold a large block (507,182 shares, ~ $5.4M at the time) in early February — a sale of that magnitude by the CEO can be interpreted as reduced insider alignment and creates near‑term selling pressure. Bevirt SEC filing

Founder/CEO Joeben Bevirt sold a large block (507,182 shares, ~ $5.4M at the time) in early February — a sale of that magnitude by the CEO can be interpreted as reduced insider alignment and creates near‑term selling pressure. Negative Sentiment: Multiple other insiders (including Kate Dehoff, Didier Papadopoulos, Eric Allison and others) disclosed sales this week, some materially reducing individual holdings — the breadth of insider selling amplifies concerns about insider conviction and increases supply. Representative SEC filing (Dehoff)

Multiple other insiders (including Kate Dehoff, Didier Papadopoulos, Eric Allison and others) disclosed sales this week, some materially reducing individual holdings — the breadth of insider selling amplifies concerns about insider conviction and increases supply. Negative Sentiment: Short interest rose sharply in January (up ~33.6% to ~75.3M shares, ≈12.2% of float), signaling increased bearish positioning that can add selling pressure and volatility ahead of the Feb. 25 results (days‑to‑cover ~2.1 on recent volume).

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Toyota Motor Corp raised its holdings in Joby Aviation by 63.1% in the 2nd quarter. Toyota Motor Corp now owns 128,454,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,355,194,000 after acquiring an additional 49,701,790 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Joby Aviation by 13.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 49,948,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $806,166,000 after purchasing an additional 5,828,189 shares during the period. Rheos Capital Works Inc. raised its stake in Joby Aviation by 58.2% in the second quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. now owns 7,205,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,013,000 after purchasing an additional 2,650,000 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc acquired a new position in Joby Aviation in the third quarter valued at about $40,283,000. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Joby Aviation during the fourth quarter worth about $32,269,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.85% of the company’s stock.

About Joby Aviation

(Get Free Report)

Joby Aviation Inc is an aerospace company focused on developing electric vertical takeoff and landing (eVTOL) aircraft for urban air mobility. The company’s core mission is to provide zero-emission aerial ridesharing services, combining the speed of helicopters with the cost efficiency and environmental benefits of electric propulsion. Joby’s eVTOL design emphasizes low noise profiles and high reliability, positioning the company to address congestion challenges in major metropolitan areas.

The company’s flagship aircraft is designed to carry a pilot and up to four passengers, offering point-to-point travel at speeds competitive with ground transportation.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Joby Aviation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Joby Aviation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.