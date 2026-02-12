goeasy (TSE:GSY) Stock Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

goeasy Ltd. (TSE:GSY – Get Free Report) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$129.40 and traded as low as C$120.51. goeasy shares last traded at C$121.30, with a volume of 372,654 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GSY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of goeasy from C$232.00 to C$226.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on goeasy from C$225.00 to C$210.00 in a report on Friday, January 30th. TD Securities cut goeasy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from C$160.00 to C$135.00 in a research report on Monday, January 19th. Raymond James Financial downgraded goeasy from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from C$208.00 to C$153.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of goeasy from C$225.00 to C$194.00 in a research report on Monday, November 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$186.75.

goeasy Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 287.63, a quick ratio of 28.46 and a current ratio of 82.04. The company has a market cap of C$1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$129.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$158.56.

goeasy (TSE:GSY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported C$4.12 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$440.22 million during the quarter. goeasy had a return on equity of 25.26% and a net margin of 19.49%. As a group, analysts anticipate that goeasy Ltd. will post 20.3207343 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

goeasy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 9th were paid a $1.46 dividend. This represents a $5.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.8%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 24th. goeasy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.48%.

About goeasy

goeasy Ltd provides financial services to own furniture, electronics, computers, and appliances. It offers merchandise leasing of household furnishings, appliances, and home electronic products to consumers under weekly or monthly leasing agreements. The company also offers unsecured installment loans to consumers. Its reportable business segments include easyhome and easyfinancial, of which it derives maximum revenue from easyfinancial segment.

