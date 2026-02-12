Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS) Stock Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Tilly’s, Inc. (NYSE:TLYS – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.73 and traded as low as $1.41. Tilly’s shares last traded at $1.4220, with a volume of 65,722 shares.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on TLYS shares. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Tilly’s in a report on Monday, December 22nd. Zacks Research cut Tilly’s from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $2.25.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.33 million, a P/E ratio of -1.25 and a beta of 1.16.

Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 3rd. The specialty retailer reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.25. Tilly’s had a negative net margin of 6.24% and a negative return on equity of 39.59%. The company had revenue of $139.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $136.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.43) EPS. Tilly’s has set its Q4 2025 guidance at -0.190–0.120 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Tilly’s, Inc. will post -1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Shay Capital LLC raised its stake in Tilly’s by 40.4% in the 2nd quarter. Shay Capital LLC now owns 3,200,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,416,000 after acquiring an additional 921,000 shares during the period. MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new position in Tilly’s during the second quarter worth about $345,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tilly’s in the second quarter worth about $286,000. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Tilly’s by 42.1% in the fourth quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 692,623 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,378,000 after purchasing an additional 205,163 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP raised its position in shares of Tilly’s by 109.1% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 272,496 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $561,000 after purchasing an additional 142,165 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.38% of the company’s stock.

About Tilly’s

Tilly’s, Inc is an American specialty retailer of casual apparel, footwear, accessories and hardgoods. Founded in 1982 by Hezy Shaked and Tilly Levine, the company has grown from a single denim and tops store in Garden Grove, California, to a nationwide retail chain. Headquartered in Irvine, California, Tilly’s serves a youth-oriented market with an emphasis on surf, skate and streetwear brands.

The company’s merchandise assortment includes products from leading lifestyle brands such as Vans, Nike, Billabong and Quiksilver, alongside its own private-label offerings.

