Invesco MSCI North America Climate ETF (NYSEARCA:KLMN) Short Interest Update

Invesco MSCI North America Climate ETF (NYSEARCA:KLMN – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 10 shares, a decline of 97.8% from the January 15th total of 453 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,343,023 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 2,343,023 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Institutional Trading of Invesco MSCI North America Climate ETF

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its stake in shares of Invesco MSCI North America Climate ETF by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 95,333,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,675,817,000 after acquiring an additional 8,000,000 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its stake in Invesco MSCI North America Climate ETF by 35.4% in the third quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 218,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,974,000 after purchasing an additional 57,202 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco MSCI North America Climate ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,250,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco MSCI North America Climate ETF by 135.6% during the third quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 76,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,102,000 after purchasing an additional 44,269 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco MSCI North America Climate ETF Price Performance

Shares of KLMN stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $28.45. 283 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 867,911. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $28.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.22 and a beta of 1.03. Invesco MSCI North America Climate ETF has a 52-week low of $20.36 and a 52-week high of $28.66.

About Invesco MSCI North America Climate ETF

The Invesco MSCI North America Climate ETF (KLMN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index focused on mid- and large-cap US and Canadian companies, prioritizing a 10% annual reduction in greenhouse gas emissions and targeting firms with approved carbon reduction plans, aligning with global environmental goals. KLMN was launched on Dec 11, 2024 and is issued by Invesco.

