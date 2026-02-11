Direxion HCM Tactical Enhanced U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:HCMT) Short Interest Down 100.0% in January

Direxion HCM Tactical Enhanced U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:HCMT – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 1 shares, a drop of 100.0% from the January 15th total of 5,958 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 58,167 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 58,167 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Institutional Trading of Direxion HCM Tactical Enhanced U.S. ETF

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Direxion HCM Tactical Enhanced U.S. ETF by 40.9% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Direxion HCM Tactical Enhanced U.S. ETF by 472.0% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after buying an additional 4,951 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Direxion HCM Tactical Enhanced U.S. ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $207,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Direxion HCM Tactical Enhanced U.S. ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $240,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Direxion HCM Tactical Enhanced U.S. ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $253,000.

Direxion HCM Tactical Enhanced U.S. ETF Stock Performance

Shares of HCMT traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $38.52. The company had a trading volume of 32,615 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,197. Direxion HCM Tactical Enhanced U.S. ETF has a 52-week low of $24.58 and a 52-week high of $40.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $39.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $573.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.26 and a beta of 1.83.

Direxion HCM Tactical Enhanced U.S. ETF Company Profile

The Direxion HCM Tactical Enhanced US ETF (HCMT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds that toggles between a 200% leveraged US equity position and a 100% investment to cash or cash equivalents based on a proprietary tactical indicator that identifies broad trends in the US equity markets. HCMT was launched on Jun 22, 2023 and is managed by Direxion.

