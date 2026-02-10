Versor Investments LP Has $2.05 Million Position in Albertsons Companies, Inc. $ACI

Versor Investments LP raised its stake in shares of Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI – Free Report) by 43.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 116,974 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,504 shares during the period. Albertsons Companies accounts for 0.4% of Versor Investments LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in Albertsons Companies were worth $2,048,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Albertsons Companies during the 3rd quarter worth $2,627,000. Carlson Capital L.P. boosted its stake in Albertsons Companies by 26.3% during the 3rd quarter. Carlson Capital L.P. now owns 47,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $823,000 after purchasing an additional 9,800 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Albertsons Companies by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 19,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 787 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Albertsons Companies by 17.7% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 140,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,465,000 after acquiring an additional 21,147 shares during the period. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Albertsons Companies by 191.6% in the third quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 9,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 6,352 shares during the last quarter. 71.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ACI opened at $18.17 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.36, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company has a market cap of $9.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.72, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $17.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.09. Albertsons Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.80 and a 52-week high of $23.20.

Albertsons Companies ( NYSE:ACI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 7th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.05. Albertsons Companies had a return on equity of 38.00% and a net margin of 1.06%.The company had revenue of $19.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.18 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Albertsons Companies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.080-2.16 EPS. Analysts predict that Albertsons Companies, Inc. will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 6th. Investors of record on Friday, January 23rd were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 23rd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.3%. Albertsons Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.71%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ACI. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Albertsons Companies in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Albertsons Companies from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Albertsons Companies from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Albertsons Companies in a research report on Thursday, January 8th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $14.00 price target (down from $20.00) on shares of Albertsons Companies in a research report on Thursday, January 15th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Albertsons Companies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.58.

In other Albertsons Companies news, EVP Michael T. Theilmann sold 49,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.63, for a total transaction of $863,870.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 289,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,102,633.27. This represents a 14.48% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Albertsons Companies

Albertsons Companies, Inc (NYSE: ACI) is one of the largest food and drug retailers in the United States, operating a diversified portfolio of grocery store banners. Founded in 1939 by Joe Albertson in Boise, Idaho, the company has grown through both organic expansion and strategic acquisitions. Its core business activities encompass the sale of fresh produce, meat, bakery items, deli offerings, pharmacy services, and general merchandise. The company’s retail operations are complemented by an in-house private-label program, featuring brands such as O Organics, Open Nature, and Lucerne, which cater to a range of customer preferences and price points.

Throughout its history, Albertsons Companies has pursued growth via mergers and partnerships.

