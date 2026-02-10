Toromont Industries (OTCMKTS:TMTNF) Announces Earnings Results

Toromont Industries (OTCMKTS:TMTNF – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, Zacks reports.

Toromont Industries Price Performance

Shares of TMTNF traded up $7.54 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $134.60. 6,939 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,782. Toromont Industries has a twelve month low of $76.05 and a twelve month high of $134.87. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $123.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $114.21.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TMTNF has been the topic of several recent research reports. TD Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Toromont Industries in a report on Monday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Toromont Industries in a research note on Friday, October 31st. National Bankshares reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Toromont Industries in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Scotiabank restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Toromont Industries in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Finally, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Toromont Industries in a report on Monday, October 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Toromont Industries has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

About Toromont Industries

Toromont Industries Ltd. is a Canadian diversified industrial equipment and services company. Through its Toromont CAT division, it serves as a major dealer for Caterpillar machinery, offering sales, rentals, parts and service support for a wide range of heavy-duty equipment. Products include earth-moving, paving and compaction machinery, material handling equipment and power generation systems tailored to the needs of construction, mining, forestry, marine and energy sectors.

The company’s CIMCO Refrigeration business provides design-build, installation and maintenance of industrial and commercial refrigeration systems.

Further Reading

