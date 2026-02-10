Paypoint (OTCMKTS:PYPTF) and Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz (NASDAQ:KSPI) Critical Survey

Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz (NASDAQ:KSPI – Get Free Report) and Paypoint (OTCMKTS:PYPTF – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, dividends, earnings, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz and Paypoint”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz $4.82 billion 3.16 $2.18 billion $11.09 6.89 Paypoint $391.23 million 1.12 $24.49 million N/A N/A

Volatility and Risk

Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz has higher revenue and earnings than Paypoint.

Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz has a beta of 0.88, suggesting that its share price is 12% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Paypoint has a beta of 0.46, suggesting that its share price is 54% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz and Paypoint, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz 1 3 1 0 2.00 Paypoint 0 0 0 0 0.00

Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz currently has a consensus price target of $96.67, suggesting a potential upside of 26.51%. Given Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz is more favorable than Paypoint.

Profitability

This table compares Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz and Paypoint’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz 30.35% 55.31% 11.20% Paypoint N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

32.2% of Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz beats Paypoint on 11 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz

Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments, marketplace, and fintech solutions for consumers and merchants in the Republic of Kazakhstan. It operates through three segments: Payments Platform, Marketplace Platform, and Fintech Platform. The Payments Platform segment facilities transactions between customers and merchants. This segment offers shopping transactions, regular household bills, and peer to peer payments for consumers; accepts payment online and in store, issue and settle invoices, pay suppliers and monitor merchant turnover. It also provides proprietary data facilities informed decision making across multiple areas of business. Its Marketplace Platform segment connects online, and offline merchants and consumers enabling merchants to enhance its sales through an omni channel strategy and enable consumers to buy products and services from various merchants. This segment also operates marketplace through m-commerce, a mobile solution for shopping in person which consumers can use e-commerce to shop anywhere, anytime with free delivery; Kaspi Travel allows consumers to book domestic and international flights and package holidays, domestic rail tickets. It also enhances merchants sales by connecting payments and fintech products, Kapsi advertising, and other delivery services. The Fintech Platform segment provides consumers with BNPL, finance, and savings products and merchants with merchant finance services through super apps and Kapsi.kz Super app. It also involved in the banking; distressed asset management; real estate business; payment processing; online travel; and storage and processing of information services. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Almaty, the Republic of Kazakhstan.

About Paypoint

PayPoint plc engages in the provision of payments and banking, shopping, and e-commerce services and products in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments: PayPoint and Love2shop. The PayPoint segment provides card payment services to retailers, including leased payment devices; EPoS; ATM cash machines; SIM cards sales; receipt advertising; bill payment services and cash top-ups to individual consumers; parcel delivery and collection services; retailer service fees solutions; and digital payment services, as well as cash through to digital services. The segment offers its products under PayPoint One, eMoney, MultiPay, CashOut, and Direct Debits platforms. The Love2shop segment is involved in the provision of shopping vouchers, cards, and e-codes which customers may redeem with participating retailers; and Christmas savings club, to which customers make regular payments throughout the year to help spread the cost of Christmas, before converting to a voucher. It serves consumers, SMEs, and convenience retailers in the commercial, not-for-profit, and public sectors. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Welwyn Garden City, the United Kingdom.

