Klondike Silver (CVE:KS) Stock Price Down 12.5% – Here’s Why

Klondike Silver Corp. (CVE:KS – Get Free Report) shares fell 12.5% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04. 287,929 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 70% from the average session volume of 953,238 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

Klondike Silver Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.34. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.03. The company has a market capitalization of C$9.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.62 and a beta of 2.46.

About Klondike Silver

Klondike Silver Corp., a resource exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. It explores for silver, lead, and zinc deposits. The company primarily owns a 100% interest in the Slocan Silver camp that covers an area of approximately 114 square kilometers located in south-eastern British Columbia. Klondike Silver Corp. was incorporated in 2005 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

