First Quantum Minerals (OTCMKTS:FQVLF) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.05 EPS

First Quantum Minerals (OTCMKTS:FQVLF – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The basic materials company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.05), Zacks reports. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. First Quantum Minerals had a net margin of 0.92% and a return on equity of 0.29%.

First Quantum Minerals Stock Performance

OTCMKTS FQVLF opened at $28.65 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $27.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.46. The firm has a market cap of $23.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 573.11 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.08. First Quantum Minerals has a 1 year low of $10.18 and a 1 year high of $33.30.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of First Quantum Minerals in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded First Quantum Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 26th. Zacks Research cut First Quantum Minerals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of First Quantum Minerals in a research report on Tuesday, December 16th. Finally, Scotiabank restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of First Quantum Minerals in a report on Friday, January 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

First Quantum Minerals Company Profile

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. is a Canada-based mining company principally engaged in the exploration, development, production and marketing of copper and other mineral commodities. Headquartered in Vancouver, British Columbia, the company develops and operates large-scale open-pit and underground mines and associated processing facilities. Its activities span the full value chain from exploration and feasibility studies through to mining, milling and the sale of concentrates and refined metals to global customers.

Copper is the company’s primary product, produced alongside by-products such as gold, nickel, zinc and cobalt depending on the orebody.

