Intact Financial (OTCMKTS:IFCZF) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.70 EPS

Intact Financial (OTCMKTS:IFCZF – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $3.95 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.65 by ($0.70), Zacks reports.

Intact Financial Stock Up 0.0%

Intact Financial stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $194.00. 17,447 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,752. Intact Financial has a 52-week low of $180.00 and a 52-week high of $256.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $197.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $197.80.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Scotiabank reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Intact Financial in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Intact Financial in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. National Bankshares reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Intact Financial in a research note on Monday, October 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Intact Financial to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Intact Financial Company Profile

Intact Financial Corporation is a leading Canadian property and casualty insurance provider offering a broad range of personal and commercial insurance products and services. Its primary operations in Canada are conducted through Intact Insurance and belairdirect, while its specialty insurance business in the United States operates under the OneBeacon Insurance Group brand. The company’s portfolio includes coverage for auto, home, commercial property and casualty, specialty lines, and accident and health, supported by risk management and claims solutions tailored to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and large corporate clients.

Tracing its origins to the Halifax Fire Insurance Association founded in 1809, Intact Financial has expanded through a series of strategic mergers and acquisitions.

