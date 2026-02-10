First Quantum Minerals (OTCMKTS:FQVLF) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.04 EPS

First Quantum Minerals (OTCMKTS:FQVLF – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The basic materials company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.04), Zacks reports. First Quantum Minerals had a return on equity of 0.29% and a net margin of 0.92%.

First Quantum Minerals Trading Up 0.1%

FQVLF stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $28.56. 80,402 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 362,418. First Quantum Minerals has a 12-month low of $10.18 and a 12-month high of $33.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 571.31 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on FQVLF shares. Scotiabank reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of First Quantum Minerals in a research note on Friday, January 16th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of First Quantum Minerals in a report on Tuesday, December 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered First Quantum Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 26th. Stifel Nicolaus raised First Quantum Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. Finally, Zacks Research lowered First Quantum Minerals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, First Quantum Minerals has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

First Quantum Minerals Company Profile

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. is a Canada-based mining company principally engaged in the exploration, development, production and marketing of copper and other mineral commodities. Headquartered in Vancouver, British Columbia, the company develops and operates large-scale open-pit and underground mines and associated processing facilities. Its activities span the full value chain from exploration and feasibility studies through to mining, milling and the sale of concentrates and refined metals to global customers.

Copper is the company’s primary product, produced alongside by-products such as gold, nickel, zinc and cobalt depending on the orebody.

