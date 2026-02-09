TD Securities Issues Positive Forecast for Saputo (TSE:SAP) Stock Price

Saputo (TSE:SAP – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by equities research analysts at TD Securities from C$49.00 to C$51.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday,BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ target price points to a potential upside of 19.30% from the stock’s previous close.

SAP has been the subject of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Saputo from C$38.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Desjardins raised their price objective on shares of Saputo from C$40.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 19th. National Bankshares upped their target price on shares of Saputo from C$38.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce increased their target price on shares of Saputo from C$40.00 to C$44.00 in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Saputo from C$47.00 to C$50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Sunday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$44.63.

Shares of TSE SAP traded up C$0.01 during trading on Monday, reaching C$42.75. The stock had a trading volume of 375,716 shares, compared to its average volume of 808,838. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.68, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.53. The company has a market cap of C$17.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -213.75, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.04. Saputo has a fifty-two week low of C$23.72 and a fifty-two week high of C$44.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$40.93 and its 200-day moving average price is C$36.39.

Saputo (TSE:SAP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The company reported C$0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$4.89 billion during the quarter. Saputo had a negative return on equity of 2.20% and a negative net margin of 0.84%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Saputo will post 1.7735369 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Saputo Company Profile

Saputo is a global dairy processor domiciled in Canada (28% of fiscal 2022 sales) with operations in the United States (43%), the U.K. (6%), and other international markets (23%). It sells cheese, cream, fluid milk, and other dairy products. In the retail segment (50% of revenue), its mix of brands include Saputo, Armstrong, Cheer, Cathedral City, and Frylight. Saputo also competes in food service (30% of revenue) and industrials (20% of revenue), which houses its ingredients business.

