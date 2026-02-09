Raymond James Financial Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B) Stock

Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by stock analysts at Raymond James Financial from C$70.00 to C$77.00 in a research note issued on Monday,BayStreet.CA reports. Raymond James Financial’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 1.86% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on TECK.B. Citigroup raised Teck Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from C$76.00 to C$104.00 in a report on Monday, February 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Teck Resources from C$71.00 to C$80.00 in a research note on Monday, January 12th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce lifted their price objective on Teck Resources from C$61.00 to C$77.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. National Bankshares increased their target price on shares of Teck Resources from C$70.00 to C$80.00 in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Teck Resources from C$60.00 to C$70.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$73.75.

Get Teck Resources alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Teck Resources

Teck Resources Stock Performance

About Teck Resources

TECK.B stock traded up C$3.31 during midday trading on Monday, reaching C$78.46. 592,088 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,182,344. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.46. Teck Resources has a 52-week low of C$40.23 and a 52-week high of C$82.18. The stock has a market cap of C$38.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.51, a PEG ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 2.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$67.60 and its 200 day moving average is C$58.66.

(Get Free Report)

Teck is a diversified miner with coal, copper, zinc, and oil sands operations in Canada, the United States, Chile, and Peru. Metallurgical coal is Teck’s primary commodity in terms of EBITDA contribution, closely followed by copper, with zinc and oil sands contributing smaller amounts to earnings. Teck ranks as the world’s second- largest exporter of seaborne metallurgical coal and is a top-three zinc miner. It is building a major new copper mine in Chile at the majority-owned Quebrada Blanca 2, in partnership with Sumitomo, which will increase Teck’s attributable copper production by around 80%.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Teck Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teck Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.