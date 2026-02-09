Raymond James Financial Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B) Stock

Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by stock analysts at Raymond James Financial from C$70.00 to C$77.00 in a research note issued on Monday,BayStreet.CA reports. Raymond James Financial’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 1.86% from the company’s current price.
A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on TECK.B. Citigroup raised Teck Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from C$76.00 to C$104.00 in a report on Monday, February 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Teck Resources from C$71.00 to C$80.00 in a research note on Monday, January 12th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce lifted their price objective on Teck Resources from C$61.00 to C$77.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. National Bankshares increased their target price on shares of Teck Resources from C$70.00 to C$80.00 in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Teck Resources from C$60.00 to C$70.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$73.75.
Teck is a diversified miner with coal, copper, zinc, and oil sands operations in Canada, the United States, Chile, and Peru. Metallurgical coal is Teck’s primary commodity in terms of EBITDA contribution, closely followed by copper, with zinc and oil sands contributing smaller amounts to earnings. Teck ranks as the world’s second- largest exporter of seaborne metallurgical coal and is a top-three zinc miner. It is building a major new copper mine in Chile at the majority-owned Quebrada Blanca 2, in partnership with Sumitomo, which will increase Teck’s attributable copper production by around 80%.
