Smartleaf Asset Management LLC Purchases 5,833 Shares of Citigroup Inc. $C

Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 34.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 22,854 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,833 shares during the quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $2,358,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of C. FMB Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Citigroup by 4.1% during the third quarter. FMB Wealth Management now owns 2,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Tritonpoint Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Citigroup by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tritonpoint Wealth LLC now owns 4,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC grew its position in shares of Citigroup by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 35.3% during the third quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC now owns 418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fullcircle Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 0.9% during the second quarter. Fullcircle Wealth LLC now owns 13,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,206,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. 71.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Citigroup from $141.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 15th. Zacks Research raised Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of Citigroup from $118.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Citigroup from $113.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $125.56.

NYSE C opened at $122.72 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Citigroup Inc. has a 1-year low of $55.51 and a 1-year high of $124.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $219.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.61, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $115.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $104.03.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 14th. The company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.16. Citigroup had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 8.28%. The business had revenue of $19.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 2nd will be given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 2nd. Citigroup’s payout ratio is presently 34.43%.

Citigroup Inc is a global financial services company headquartered in New York City with roots tracing back to the City Bank of New York, founded in 1812. The modern Citigroup was created through the 1998 merger of Citicorp and Travelers Group and has since operated as a diversified bank holding company that provides a broad range of banking and financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments and institutions worldwide.

Citi’s principal businesses include retail and commercial banking, credit card and consumer lending products, wealth management and private banking, and a full suite of institutional services.

