MB Generational Wealth LLC Purchases Shares of 524,963 Dimensional US High Profitability ETF $DUHP

MB Generational Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DUHP – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 524,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,828,000. Dimensional US High Profitability ETF makes up about 12.6% of MB Generational Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 99.7% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 25,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $848,000 after purchasing an additional 12,771 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $265,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $230,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 1,016.5% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 6,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 5,560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sovereign Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $256,000.

Dimensional US High Profitability ETF Stock Performance

DUHP opened at $39.35 on Monday. Dimensional US High Profitability ETF has a fifty-two week low of $28.68 and a fifty-two week high of $39.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $38.33 and a 200 day moving average of $37.65. The firm has a market cap of $11.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.91 and a beta of 0.97.

About Dimensional US High Profitability ETF

The Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (DUHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund invests in a broad and diverse group of large-cap US stocks actively selected based on perceived higher profitability relative to other US large-cap companies. DUHP was launched on Feb 23, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

