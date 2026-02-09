FT Vest Investment Grade & Target Income ETF $LQTI Shares Bought by LexAurum Advisors LLC

LexAurum Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of FT Vest Investment Grade & Target Income ETF (NYSEARCA:LQTI – Free Report) by 1,927.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 243,698 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 231,679 shares during the quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC owned about 3.16% of FT Vest Investment Grade & Target Income ETF worth $4,973,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in FT Vest Investment Grade & Target Income ETF by 113.4% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 24,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,000 after purchasing an additional 13,010 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FT Vest Investment Grade & Target Income ETF in the third quarter valued at $336,000. TFB Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FT Vest Investment Grade & Target Income ETF by 4.7% in the third quarter. TFB Advisors LLC now owns 12,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 567 shares during the period. L.M. Kohn & Company boosted its stake in FT Vest Investment Grade & Target Income ETF by 17.5% during the third quarter. L.M. Kohn & Company now owns 16,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV acquired a new position in FT Vest Investment Grade & Target Income ETF during the third quarter worth about $347,000.

Shares of FT Vest Investment Grade & Target Income ETF stock opened at $19.92 on Monday. FT Vest Investment Grade & Target Income ETF has a 52 week low of $19.45 and a 52 week high of $22.17. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $20.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.20.

The FT Vest Investment Grade & Target Income ETF (LQTI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that seeks to provide current income and capital appreciation through a synthetic long exposure to the iShares iBoxx Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (LQD) and a partial covered call strategy. It seeks an annual rate of approximately 5% over LQDs current annual yield. LQTI was launched on Feb 12, 2025 and is issued by First Trust.

