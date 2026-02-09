Jones Financial Companies Lllp Increases Stock Position in Invesco RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF $PRFZ

Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in Invesco RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (NASDAQ:PRFZ – Free Report) by 53.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 48,280 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,819 shares during the quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp owned approximately 0.09% of Invesco RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF worth $2,196,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 1.3% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 1,034,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,070,000 after buying an additional 13,062 shares during the last quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Invesco RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 898,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,559,000 after acquiring an additional 13,935 shares during the period. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Invesco RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC now owns 692,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,435,000 after acquiring an additional 9,580 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in Invesco RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 543,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,118,000 after acquiring an additional 37,931 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Invesco RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 489,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,238,000 after acquiring an additional 18,135 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:PRFZ opened at $48.82 on Monday. Invesco RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF has a 12-month low of $32.53 and a 12-month high of $50.09. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.56. The firm has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.02 and a beta of 1.11.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 22nd were given a dividend of $0.1144 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 22nd. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.9%.

The Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (PRFZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI US 1500 index. The fund tracks a fundamentally-weighted index of 1,500 small- and mid-cap companies in the US that are selected using fundamental metrics. PRFZ was launched on Sep 20, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

