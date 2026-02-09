Royal Bank Of Canada Has Lowered Expectations for TMX Group (TSE:X) Stock Price

TMX Group (TSE:X – Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by Royal Bank Of Canada from C$67.00 to C$64.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday,BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada’s price objective points to a potential upside of 38.71% from the stock’s previous close.

X has been the topic of several other reports. Raymond James Financial raised TMX Group from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from C$59.00 to C$61.00 in a research report on Monday. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of TMX Group from C$64.00 to C$61.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. TD Securities upgraded shares of TMX Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from C$58.00 to C$60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Scotiabank set a C$70.00 price target on shares of TMX Group and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Finally, National Bankshares raised their price target on shares of TMX Group from C$59.00 to C$60.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$60.67.

Get TMX Group alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on TMX Group

TMX Group Stock Up 1.6%

X stock traded up C$0.72 during trading on Monday, reaching C$46.14. 462,758 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 632,846. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$50.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$52.47. TMX Group has a 12 month low of C$44.82 and a 12 month high of C$57.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.49, a quick ratio of 0.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of C$12.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.65 and a beta of -0.20.

TMX Group (TSE:X – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 5th. The company reported C$0.60 EPS for the quarter. TMX Group had a net margin of 25.80% and a return on equity of 3.37%. The firm had revenue of C$457.80 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that TMX Group will post 1.7708421 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About TMX Group

(Get Free Report)

TMX Group Ltd is a company that operates several global markets to provide investment opportunities for its clients. TMX Group’s key operations include Toronto Stock Exchange, TSX Venture Exchange, TSX Alpha Exchange, The Canadian Depository for Securities, Montreal Exchange, Canadian Derivatives Clearing Corporation, and Trayport, which provides listing markets, trading markets, clearing facilities, depository services, technology solutions, data products, and other services to the global financial community.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TMX Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TMX Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.