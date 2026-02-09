Mark Vincent Parkinson Sells 100 Shares of The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG) Stock

The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG – Get Free Report) Director Mark Vincent Parkinson sold 100 shares of The Ensign Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.00, for a total value of $19,800.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 2,900 shares in the company, valued at $574,200. The trade was a 3.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of The Ensign Group stock traded up $1.49 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $199.29. The company had a trading volume of 750,252 shares, compared to its average volume of 382,390. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $177.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $174.20. The Ensign Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $118.73 and a fifty-two week high of $202.78. The firm has a market cap of $11.54 billion, a PE ratio of 34.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42.

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.07. The Ensign Group had a net margin of 6.80% and a return on equity of 16.76%. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.49 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. The Ensign Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.410-7.610 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Ensign Group, Inc. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, January 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.065 per share. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 31st. This is a positive change from The Ensign Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The Ensign Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.45%.

ENSG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial set a $215.00 price objective on shares of The Ensign Group and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of The Ensign Group in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Stephens raised their target price on The Ensign Group from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Wall Street Zen raised The Ensign Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $222.00 price target (up previously from $206.00) on shares of The Ensign Group in a report on Monday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Ensign Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $204.60.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ENSG. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Ensign Group by 8.4% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group lifted its position in shares of The Ensign Group by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 1,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Ensign Group by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. grew its holdings in shares of The Ensign Group by 7.3% in the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its position in shares of The Ensign Group by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 2,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.12% of the company’s stock.

The Ensign Group, Inc is a diversified provider of post-acute healthcare services in the United States, operating a network of skilled nursing, assisted living, independent living, home health and hospice care centers. The company’s model emphasizes integrated care by employing multidisciplinary teams—including nursing staff, therapists and physicians—to deliver personalized rehabilitation and long-term care services for seniors and other patients recovering from injury, illness or surgery.

Through its owned and managed centers, The Ensign Group offers a broad spectrum of rehabilitation services such as physical, occupational and speech therapy.

