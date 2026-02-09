Desjardins Lowers Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB) Price Target to C$40.00

Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by stock analysts at Desjardins from C$50.00 to C$40.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday,BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “tender” rating on the stock. Desjardins’ target price suggests a potential downside of 0.15% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James Financial downgraded shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 8th. Scotiabank set a C$33.00 target price on Laurentian Bank of Canada and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 25th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce downgraded Laurentian Bank of Canada from a “neutral” rating to a “tender” rating and boosted their price target for the company from C$35.00 to C$40.50 in a research note on Monday, December 8th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$31.00 to C$40.50 in a report on Monday, December 8th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada raised shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from C$25.00 to C$40.00 in a research note on Monday, December 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Strong Sell” and a consensus price target of C$36.44.

Shares of TSE LB traded up C$0.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching C$40.06. 63,612 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 285,151. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$39.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$34.86. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.11, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.49. Laurentian Bank of Canada has a twelve month low of C$24.37 and a twelve month high of C$40.42.

Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 5th. The company reported C$0.73 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$244.71 million during the quarter. Laurentian Bank of Canada had a negative net margin of 0.30% and a negative return on equity of 0.20%. Equities research analysts predict that Laurentian Bank of Canada will post 3.8414986 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Laurentian Bank of Canada provides personal banking, business banking and real estate and commercial financing to its personal, business, and institutional customers across Canada and the United States. The company reports three operating segments: personal, business services, and capital markets. The personal segment offers financial services to retail clients. The business services segment provides financial services, commercial banking, real estate financing, and equipment and inventory financing to business clients.

