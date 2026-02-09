CGX Energy (CVE:OYL) Shares Up 21.4% – Still a Buy?

CGX Energy Inc. (CVE:OYL – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 21.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.37 and last traded at C$0.34. Approximately 179,915 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 165% from the average daily volume of 67,947 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.28.

The stock has a market cap of C$81.25 million, a P/E ratio of -1.41 and a beta of 0.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.14 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.15.

CGX Energy Company Profile

CGX Energy Inc, an oil and gas exploration company, explores for and evaluates petroleum and natural gas properties in Guyana, South America. It holds interests in a petroleum prospecting licenses and related petroleum agreements on Corentyne block in the Guyana Basin, offshore Guyana. The company also constructs and develops the Berbice Deep Water Port project in Guyana. CGX Energy Inc was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

