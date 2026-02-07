Siemens Healthineers AG (OTCMKTS:SMMNY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Siemens Healthineers AG (OTCMKTS:SMMNY – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, two have given a buy recommendation and three have assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company.

SMMNY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. Zacks Research raised shares of Siemens Healthineers from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Siemens Healthineers to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Siemens Healthineers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 4th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada started coverage on Siemens Healthineers in a report on Wednesday, December 17th. They set a “moderate buy” rating on the stock.

Siemens Healthineers Stock Performance

SMMNY opened at $24.93 on Wednesday. Siemens Healthineers has a fifty-two week low of $23.28 and a fifty-two week high of $30.19. The business has a 50-day moving average of $25.90 and a 200-day moving average of $26.67.

Siemens Healthineers (OTCMKTS:SMMNY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 5th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $6.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.29 billion.

About Siemens Healthineers

Siemens Healthineers AG is a leading global medical technology company that develops, manufactures and distributes a broad range of products and services for the healthcare sector. Headquartered in Erlangen, Germany, the company focuses on diagnostic and therapeutic imaging, in vitro diagnostics and advanced digital health solutions. As a spin-off from Siemens AG, Siemens Healthineers has leveraged decades of engineering expertise to establish a comprehensive portfolio that addresses critical needs in modern healthcare.

The company’s core offerings include magnetic resonance imaging (MRI), computed tomography (CT), X-ray and molecular imaging systems, as well as laboratory diagnostics equipment and point-of-care testing devices.

