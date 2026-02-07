Ichor (ICHR) to Release Earnings on Monday

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR – Get Free Report) is expected to be issuing its Q4 2025 results after the market closes on Monday, February 9th. Analysts expect Ichor to post earnings of ($0.06) per share and revenue of $220.5650 million for the quarter. Individuals may review the information on the company’s upcoming Q4 2025 earning report for the latest details on the call scheduled for Monday, February 9, 2026 at 4:30 PM ET.

Ichor Price Performance

Shares of Ichor stock opened at $32.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 3.08 and a quick ratio of 1.33. Ichor has a fifty-two week low of $13.12 and a fifty-two week high of $35.56. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $23.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.07. The company has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of -26.79 and a beta of 1.89.

Get Ichor alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of Ichor from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Zacks Research raised Ichor from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 5th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Ichor in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Needham & Company LLC raised Ichor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered Ichor from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.14.

Insider Activity at Ichor

In other news, Director Iain Mackenzie bought 10,000 shares of Ichor stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.53 per share, for a total transaction of $145,300.00. Following the purchase, the director owned 130,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,889,059.83. This trade represents a 8.33% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ichor

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in Ichor during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Danske Bank A S acquired a new position in shares of Ichor in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Ichor by 380.6% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,624 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 2,870 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in Ichor during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $188,000. Finally, Aquatic Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Ichor by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Aquatic Capital Management LLC now owns 11,902 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,058 shares in the last quarter. 94.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ichor Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ichor Holdings Ltd. is a global supplier of critical subsystems used in the fabrication of semiconductor devices. The company specializes in the design, engineering and manufacturing of gas delivery systems, vacuum pumps and abatement solutions that manage process gases and by-products in wafer-processing tools. Its modular subsystems are designed to integrate with lithography, etch, deposition and cleaning equipment, helping to ensure precise control of gas flow, pressure and purity throughout the chip-manufacturing cycle.

Founded in the mid-1980s and headquartered in Fremont, California, Ichor has expanded its footprint across Asia, Europe and North America.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ichor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ichor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.