United Utilities Group (LON:UU) Insider Marina Wyatt Buys 2,400 Shares

United Utilities Group PLC (LON:UU – Get Free Report) insider Marina Wyatt acquired 2,400 shares of United Utilities Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 1,269 per share, with a total value of £30,456.

United Utilities Group Price Performance

UU opened at GBX 1,278 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 551.89. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1,211.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1,178.26. The firm has a market cap of £8.75 billion, a PE ratio of 68.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.41.

United Utilities Group (LON:UU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 13th. The company reported GBX 52.80 earnings per share for the quarter. United Utilities Group had a return on equity of 6.35% and a net margin of 6.51%. Research analysts anticipate that United Utilities Group PLC will post 50.9730539 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on UU. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of United Utilities Group from GBX 1,261 to GBX 1,327 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 1,275 price objective on shares of United Utilities Group in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, United Utilities Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,379.

United Utilities Group Company Profile

United Utilities Group PLC provides water and wastewater services in the United Kingdom. It is involved in the renewable energy generation, corporate trustee, financing, and property management activities; and provision of consulting, and project management services. The company operates 43,000 kilometers of water pipes; and 79,000 kilometers of wastewater pipes. United Utilities Group PLC was incorporated in 2008 and is based in Warrington, the United Kingdom.

