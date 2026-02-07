Alexander’s (ALX) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Alexander’s (NYSE:ALX – Get Free Report) is expected to post its Q4 2025 results before the market opens on Monday, February 9th. Analysts expect Alexander’s to post earnings of $3.02 per share and revenue of $53.40 million for the quarter. Individuals may review the information on the company’s upcoming Q4 2025 earning report for the latest details on the call scheduled for Tuesday, February 10, 2026 at 10:00 AM ET.

Alexander’s Trading Up 0.4%

NYSE ALX opened at $256.79 on Friday. Alexander’s has a 52 week low of $189.05 and a 52 week high of $260.84. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $227.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $229.79. The company has a quick ratio of 10.36, a current ratio of 10.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.69. The firm has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of 35.96 and a beta of 0.82.

Alexander’s Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 17th will be given a dividend of $4.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 17th. This represents a $18.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.0%. Alexander’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 252.10%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Alexander’s by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 355,152 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $74,284,000 after acquiring an additional 12,060 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Alexander’s by 5.9% in the second quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 70,391 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,860,000 after purchasing an additional 3,892 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Alexander’s by 0.5% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 33,201 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,785,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Alexander’s by 120.1% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 23,935 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,613,000 after purchasing an additional 13,060 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Alexander’s by 182.0% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 23,405 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,488,000 after purchasing an additional 15,106 shares during the period. 31.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Alexander’s in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Zacks Research raised Alexander’s from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy”.

About Alexander’s

Alexander’s (NYSE: ALX) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust focused on owning, leasing and managing commercial properties in the New York metropolitan area. The company’s portfolio encompasses office buildings, retail storefronts and parking facilities, all held on a wholly owned basis. By concentrating on prime urban and suburban locations, Alexander’s seeks to generate stable rental income and long-term asset appreciation.

Founded in 1928 as a family-run department store chain, Alexander’s transitioned during the early 1990s into a pure-play real estate company following the sale of its retail operations.

