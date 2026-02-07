Atmos Energy Shareholders Approve All 8 Proposals, Elect 12 Directors at Annual Meeting

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) shareholders approved all eight proposals presented at the company’s annual meeting, including the election of 12 directors, ratification of the independent auditor, an advisory vote on executive compensation, and a series of amendments to the company’s articles of incorporation, according to preliminary voting results shared during the meeting.

The meeting was called to order by Kim Cocklin, chairman of the board of Atmos Energy Corp., who introduced the company’s board of directors and other participants, including independent auditor Drew Ward of Ernst & Young and Bob Johnson of Broadridge Financial Solutions, who served as inspector of election.

Meeting formalities and quorum

Cocklin said the annual meeting was held pursuant to a notice distributed beginning Dec. 19, 2025, to shareholders of record as of Dec. 12, 2025. An affidavit of distribution was provided by Broadridge Financial Solutions, and the shareholder list entitled to vote was made available for review for more than 10 days before the meeting, as required by law, Cocklin said.

At the beginning of the meeting, more than 80 million shares were present in person or by proxy, representing more than 50% of outstanding common shares as of the record date, according to Cocklin. Based on that turnout, she declared a quorum was present and the meeting was convened to transact business.

The company invited shareholders to submit questions prior to the meeting but did not receive any, Cocklin said, adding that shareholders could email questions after the meeting to [email protected].

Proposals put to a vote

Cocklin outlined eight proposals brought before shareholders. The first was the election of 12 directors to one-year terms expiring in February 2027. She said all nominees were recommended by the board’s Nominating and Corporate Governance Committee, had consented to serve if elected, and no other nominations were received in accordance with the company’s bylaws.

The other proposals included ratifying the audit committee’s appointment of Ernst & Young LLP as the company’s independent registered public accounting firm for fiscal 2026; a non-binding advisory vote on executive compensation for fiscal 2025 (Say-on-Pay); and five separate proposals to amend the company’s articles of incorporation.

Elect 12 directors for one-year terms expiring in February 2027

Ratify Ernst & Young LLP as independent registered public accounting firm for fiscal 2026

Advisory (non-binding) vote to approve fiscal 2025 named executive officer compensation (Say-on-Pay)

Amend articles to increase the number of authorized shares of common stock

Amend articles to provide for plurality voting in the event of a contested election

Amend articles to limit the liability of certain officers as permitted by Texas and Virginia law

Amend articles to clarify indemnification provisions

Amend articles to remove obsolete provisions and make other clarifying, technical, and conforming changes

Cocklin said no additional proposals were received by the corporate secretary under the company’s bylaws. The polls were opened for shareholders to vote via the web portal and later closed after a pause to allow voting.

Preliminary voting results

Johnson provided a preliminary, unofficial tabulation of voting results, Cocklin said, noting that Broadridge would certify final results later in the week and that the company planned to file the final results with the Securities and Exchange Commission in the following days.

Based on the preliminary count, Cocklin said all director nominees were elected, each receiving “a full vote from a majority of the shares present or represented by proxy and entitled to vote at the meeting.” The elected directors were:

Kevin Akers

John Akers

Kim Cocklin

Kelly Compton

Mitzi Kugler

Sean Donohue

Rafael Garza

Edward Geisler

Nancy Quinn

Telisa Toliver

William Ware

Frank Yoho

Cocklin also reported that the proposal to ratify Ernst & Young as the independent registered public accounting firm was approved by a majority of votes cast. The Say-on-Pay proposal was likewise approved by a majority of votes cast, she said.

Charter amendments approved by more than two-thirds

According to Cocklin, proposals covering amendments to the company’s articles of incorporation—described during the meeting as proposals 3 through 8—were approved by more than two-thirds of the outstanding shares entitled to vote.

With the business concluded, Cocklin thanked shareholders for their interest and support and adjourned the meeting.

About Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO)

Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE: ATO) is a U.S.-based natural-gas utility that primarily focuses on the regulated distribution of natural gas. Headquartered in Dallas, Texas, the company operates through local distribution systems to deliver natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial and electric generation customers. Atmos’s core activities include pipeline operations, gas distribution, system maintenance and reliability programs designed to ensure safe and continuous service to its customers.

The company’s services encompass gas delivery, system integrity and maintenance, storage and transmission connections, and customer-facing programs such as billing, conservation initiatives and energy-efficiency offerings.

