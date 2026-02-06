Rentokil Initial (OTCMKTS:RTOKY) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Rentokil Initial plc (OTCMKTS:RTOKY – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $27.24 and traded as high as $32.69. Rentokil Initial shares last traded at $32.49, with a volume of 3,550,405 shares trading hands.

Rentokil Initial Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.24.

About Rentokil Initial

Rentokil Initial plc is a global business services provider specializing in pest control, hygiene, and workwear rental solutions. Headquartered in Crawley, West Sussex, U.K., the company delivers integrated services designed to protect people, food and places from pests and hygiene risks. Rentokil Initial’s pest control division addresses infestations ranging from rodents and insects to birds, while its hygiene services cover washroom facilities, hand hygiene, and air purification. The workwear segment offers laundering, repair and supply of uniforms and protective clothing for sectors including manufacturing, healthcare and hospitality.

The company’s origins trace back to 1925, when Rentokil began as a London-based pest control business.

