Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $33.77 Million Holdings in Kenvue Inc. $KVUE

Principal Financial Group Inc. lowered its position in Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE – Free Report) by 4.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,080,516 shares of the company’s stock after selling 88,528 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Kenvue were worth $33,767,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Salomon & Ludwin LLC bought a new stake in Kenvue during the third quarter valued at $25,000. NBT Bank N A NY boosted its position in shares of Kenvue by 180.3% during the 3rd quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 1,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Kenvue by 150.1% during the third quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its holdings in Kenvue by 50.9% in the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 2,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 804 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Kenvue by 81.4% in the third quarter. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 1,150 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Kenvue alerts:

Insider Transactions at Kenvue

In other news, Director Jeffrey C. Smith acquired 3,200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.37 per share, with a total value of $55,584,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 27,307,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $474,333,567.84. The trade was a 13.27% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.68% of the company’s stock.

Kenvue Trading Up 0.2%

NYSE:KVUE opened at $18.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Kenvue Inc. has a one year low of $14.02 and a one year high of $25.17. The company has a market cap of $34.57 billion, a PE ratio of 24.06 and a beta of 0.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.22 and a 200-day moving average of $17.93.

Kenvue (NYSE:KVUE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.83 billion. Kenvue had a net margin of 9.55% and a return on equity of 20.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Kenvue Inc. will post 1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kenvue Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.2075 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 11th. This represents a $0.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.6%. Kenvue’s dividend payout ratio is 110.67%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Kenvue from $24.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Kenvue from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 26th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Kenvue in a research report on Friday, January 9th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Kenvue from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $18.00 price target on Kenvue in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating and thirteen have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kenvue presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.90.

View Our Latest Research Report on KVUE

Kenvue Company Profile

(Free Report)

Kenvue is a consumer health company that was established as a standalone, publicly traded business after separating from Johnson & Johnson. Listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol KVUE, Kenvue focuses on the development, manufacture, marketing and distribution of consumer health and personal care products across a range of categories including skin and beauty care, baby care, oral care, wound care and over‑the‑counter medicines.

The company owns and markets a portfolio of widely recognized consumer brands, including names familiar to global shoppers across retail and pharmacy channels.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KVUE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kenvue Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kenvue and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.