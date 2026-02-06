PagerDuty $PD Shares Bought by IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd

IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd raised its position in PagerDuty (NYSE:PD – Free Report) by 78.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 323,951 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 142,232 shares during the quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd owned approximately 0.35% of PagerDuty worth $5,352,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PD. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of PagerDuty by 55.4% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,005,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,363,000 after acquiring an additional 358,347 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in PagerDuty by 32.4% in the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 896,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,697,000 after purchasing an additional 219,128 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its holdings in shares of PagerDuty by 3.0% in the second quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 837,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,796,000 after buying an additional 24,013 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its stake in shares of PagerDuty by 31.7% during the second quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 773,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,822,000 after buying an additional 186,152 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of PagerDuty by 17.9% during the second quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 557,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,517,000 after buying an additional 84,502 shares during the period. 97.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on PagerDuty from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 26th. TD Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of PagerDuty in a report on Wednesday, November 26th. Wall Street Zen upgraded PagerDuty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, January 25th. Royal Bank Of Canada downgraded PagerDuty from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, January 5th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of PagerDuty from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PagerDuty currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.64.

PagerDuty Stock Down 9.4%

PagerDuty stock opened at $7.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 2.37. PagerDuty has a 1-year low of $7.87 and a 1-year high of $19.75. The company has a market cap of $722.74 million, a PE ratio of 4.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.48.

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 25th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $124.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.92 million. PagerDuty had a return on equity of 10.27% and a net margin of 31.12%.PagerDuty’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.26 earnings per share. PagerDuty has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.110-1.120 EPS and its Q4 2026 guidance at 0.240-0.250 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that PagerDuty will post -0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at PagerDuty

In related news, Director Dan Alexandru Solomon sold 266,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.35, for a total transaction of $3,560,004.45. Following the sale, the director owned 2,389,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,902,027.75. The trade was a 10.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 8.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PagerDuty Company Profile

PagerDuty, Inc engages in the operation of a digital operations management platform in the United States and internationally. The company’s digital operations management platform collects data and digital signals from virtually any software-enabled system or device and leverage machine learning to correlate, process, and predict opportunities and issues. Its platform includes PagerDuty Incident Management that provides a real-time view across the status of a digital service while incorporating noise reduction to remove false positives; AIOps that applies machine learning to correlate and automate the identification of incidents from billions of events; Process Automation offers centralized design time and run time environment for orchestrating automated workflows that span across departments, technologies, and networks; Customer Service Operations, which is offered to orchestrate, automate, and scale responses to customer impacting issues.

