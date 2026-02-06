Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Boosts Position in NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF $SPYI

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF (BATS:SPYI – Free Report) by 39.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 100,506 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 28,681 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC owned 0.12% of NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF worth $5,256,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. ELCO Management Co. LLC increased its holdings in NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. ELCO Management Co. LLC now owns 11,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $577,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF by 56.2% in the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 14,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $780,000 after buying an additional 5,366 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF by 121.8% in the 3rd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 61,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,215,000 after purchasing an additional 33,761 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF by 310.4% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 352,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,437,000 after acquiring an additional 266,635 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grantvest Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF by 8.0% during the third quarter. Grantvest Financial Group LLC now owns 31,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,659,000 after purchasing an additional 2,362 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:SPYI opened at $51.84 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.58 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a 50 day moving average of $52.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.21. NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF has a 52-week low of $41.60 and a 52-week high of $52.78.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 21st were paid a dividend of $0.5309 per share. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.3%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 21st.

The Neos S&P 500(R) High Income ETF (SPYI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund aims for tax-efficient and high monthly income by actively investing in stocks and options on the S&P 500 Index. The fund employs a call spread approach that uses SPX index option futures contracts. SPYI was launched on Aug 30, 2022 and is managed by Neos.

