Cabot (NYSE:CBT) Stock Rating Lowered by Mizuho

Cabot (NYSE:CBT – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at Mizuho from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday,Zacks.com reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Cabot from $75.00 to $54.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 28th. Zacks Research upgraded Cabot from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Cabot from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Cabot in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Cabot in a research note on Monday, December 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.75.

Shares of CBT opened at $76.39 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a PE ratio of 13.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $69.04 and a 200-day moving average of $71.69. Cabot has a one year low of $58.33 and a one year high of $89.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Cabot (NYSE:CBT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.13. Cabot had a net margin of 8.62% and a return on equity of 22.81%. The company had revenue of $849.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $889.11 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.76 EPS. Cabot’s quarterly revenue was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Cabot has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.000-6.500 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cabot will post 7.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Torren Management LLC bought a new stake in Cabot in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cabot by 598.0% in the third quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 349 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cabot in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Cabot by 95.5% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 387 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the period. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. grew its position in Cabot by 227.5% during the third quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 429 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. 93.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cabot Corporation is a global specialty chemicals and performance materials company headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts. Founded in 1882 by Godfrey Lowell Cabot, the company has grown into a diversified manufacturer with operations across North America, Europe, Asia and Latin America. Cabot serves a wide range of end markets, including automotive, industrial, energy, and consumer products, supplying essential ingredients that enhance performance, durability and functionality.

The company operates two primary segments: Reinforcement Materials and Performance Materials.

