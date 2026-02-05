Wedbush Raises Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO) Price Target to $150.00

Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by equities research analysts at Wedbush from $130.00 to $150.00 in a report issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the semiconductor producer’s stock. Wedbush’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 16.85% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on SIMO. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Silicon Motion Technology in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Research lowered Silicon Motion Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 24th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Silicon Motion Technology in a report on Monday, December 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Silicon Motion Technology from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Silicon Motion Technology from $125.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Silicon Motion Technology has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $125.00.

SIMO stock opened at $128.37 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $101.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.47. Silicon Motion Technology has a one year low of $37.21 and a one year high of $133.34. The company has a market capitalization of $4.36 billion, a PE ratio of 35.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.06.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SIMO. NewEdge Wealth LLC raised its position in Silicon Motion Technology by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 2,631 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC raised its holdings in Silicon Motion Technology by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 4,006 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $371,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Penn Capital Management Company LLC lifted its position in Silicon Motion Technology by 2.3% in the third quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC now owns 5,821 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $552,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. WealthCollab LLC boosted its stake in Silicon Motion Technology by 77.4% during the fourth quarter. WealthCollab LLC now owns 346 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. Finally, Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Silicon Motion Technology by 0.9% during the second quarter. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC now owns 17,733 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $1,333,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. 78.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Silicon Motion Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets NAND flash controllers for solid-state storage devices. The company offers controllers for computing-grade solid state drives (SSDs), which are used in PCs and other client devices; enterprise-grade SSDs used in data centers; eMMC and UFS mobile embedded storage for use in smartphones and IoT devices; flash memory cards and flash drives for use in expandable storage; and specialized SSDs that are used in industrial, commercial, and automotive applications.

