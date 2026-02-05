Schroder Asian Total Return Inv. (LON:ATR) Hits New 12-Month High – Here’s Why

Schroder Asian Total Return Inv. (LON:ATR – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 600 and last traded at GBX 598.80, with a volume of 48068 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 592.

Schroder Asian Total Return Inv. Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 570.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 543.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.56, a current ratio of 0.09 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market cap of £555.12 million, a P/E ratio of -599.56 and a beta of 0.54.

About Schroder Asian Total Return Inv.

The Schroder Asian Total Return provides an unconstrained approach to investing in Asian markets, seeking to provide a total return to investors while providing an element of capital protection.

