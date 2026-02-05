Blue Bird (NASDAQ:BLBD) Earns Buy Rating from BTIG Research

Blue Bird (NASDAQ:BLBD – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at BTIG Research in a report released on Thursday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $65.00 price objective on the stock. BTIG Research’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 30.81% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on BLBD. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Blue Bird from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Blue Bird in a research note on Thursday. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Blue Bird from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 25th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Blue Bird in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Blue Bird from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Blue Bird currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.20.

NASDAQ BLBD opened at $49.69 on Thursday. Blue Bird has a 52 week low of $30.04 and a 52 week high of $61.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $50.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.45.

Blue Bird (NASDAQ:BLBD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.20. Blue Bird had a return on equity of 62.87% and a net margin of 8.63%.The company had revenue of $333.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $325.74 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.92 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Blue Bird will post 3.86 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Phil Horlock sold 15,381 shares of Blue Bird stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.42, for a total value of $775,510.02. Following the transaction, the director owned 225,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,363,911.70. The trade was a 6.39% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Razvan Radulescu sold 7,984 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.39, for a total transaction of $402,313.76. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 49,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,473,493.93. This represents a 13.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BLBD. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. acquired a new position in Blue Bird in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Blue Bird in the third quarter worth $38,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd boosted its position in shares of Blue Bird by 10,028.6% in the third quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 709 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 702 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Blue Bird by 159.9% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 611 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in Blue Bird by 1,742.3% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 1,237 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.59% of the company’s stock.

Positive Sentiment: Q1 beat — Blue Bird reported $1.00 EPS vs. $0.80 consensus and revenue of $333.1M vs. ~$325.7M expected; revenue rose ~6% year-over-year and margins/ROE remained strong. This is the primary driver of the stock move. MarketBeat Earnings Summary

Q1 beat — Blue Bird reported $1.00 EPS vs. $0.80 consensus and revenue of $333.1M vs. ~$325.7M expected; revenue rose ~6% year-over-year and margins/ROE remained strong. This is the primary driver of the stock move. Positive Sentiment: EV backlog and growth highlighted on the call — management emphasized strong demand and a growing electric-bus backlog, supporting medium‑term revenue and margin upside in electrification. Yahoo — Earnings Call Highlights

EV backlog and growth highlighted on the call — management emphasized strong demand and a growing electric-bus backlog, supporting medium‑term revenue and margin upside in electrification. Positive Sentiment: Analyst support and targets — multiple recent buy ratings and a median price target near $67.50 give the stock additional upside potential from current levels. QuiverQuant — Analyst Coverage & Targets

Analyst support and targets — multiple recent buy ratings and a median price target near $67.50 give the stock additional upside potential from current levels. Neutral Sentiment: FY2026 guidance roughly in line with Street — company commentary and materials indicate revenue expectations near the Street (~$1.5B range), so the beat was driven more by Q1 execution than by raised full‑year guidance. Press Release / Slide Deck

FY2026 guidance roughly in line with Street — company commentary and materials indicate revenue expectations near the Street (~$1.5B range), so the beat was driven more by Q1 execution than by raised full‑year guidance. Neutral Sentiment: Full call disclosure available — the earnings call transcript and slide presentation provide detail on margins, cash flow and backlog for investors wanting to dig deeper. Seeking Alpha — Call Transcript

Full call disclosure available — the earnings call transcript and slide presentation provide detail on margins, cash flow and backlog for investors wanting to dig deeper. Negative Sentiment: Insider selling noted — recent filings show multiple insider sales over the past six months, which could be perceived as a headwind by some investors. QuiverQuant — Insider Activity

Blue Bird Corporation (NASDAQ: BLBD) is a leading manufacturer of buses and mass transportation vehicles headquartered in Fort Valley, Georgia. The company’s core business encompasses the design, engineering, and production of school buses and activity buses, with a product lineup that includes conventional (Type C) models, transit-style (Type D) models and specialty configurations for special-needs and activity transport. In recent years, Blue Bird has expanded its offerings to include zero-emission electric school buses, reflecting its commitment to advanced propulsion technologies and environmental sustainability.

Established in 1927, Blue Bird has built a legacy of safety and reliability in student transportation.

