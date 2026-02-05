Unigold (CVE:UGD) Trading Up 18.9% – What’s Next?

Unigold Inc. (CVE:UGD – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 18.9% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.23 and last traded at C$0.22. 281,524 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 59% from the average session volume of 177,501 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.19.

Unigold News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Unigold this week:

Unigold Stock Up 18.9%

The company has a market cap of C$66.17 million, a PE ratio of -14.00 and a beta of 0.53. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$0.18 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.17.

Unigold Company Profile

Unigold Inc, a junior natural resource company, focuses on exploring and developing gold projects in Canada and the Dominican Republic. The company also explores for copper, silver, and zinc deposits. It holds an 100% interest in the Neita property covering an area of 21,031 hectares in the Dominican Republic; and the Candelones Oxide project situated in the Dominican Republic. The company was formerly known as Caribgold Resources Inc and changed its name to Unigold Inc in December 2002. Unigold Inc was incorporated in 1990 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

