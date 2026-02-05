Figma (NYSE:FIG) CAO Tyler Herb Sells 2,232 Shares

Figma, Inc. (NYSE:FIG – Get Free Report) CAO Tyler Herb sold 2,232 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.86, for a total transaction of $55,487.52. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 195,926 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,870,720.36. This trade represents a 1.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Tyler Herb also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 5th, Tyler Herb sold 2,840 shares of Figma stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.15, for a total transaction of $105,506.00.

On Friday, January 2nd, Tyler Herb sold 2,408 shares of Figma stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.21, for a total value of $89,601.68.

On Wednesday, December 3rd, Tyler Herb sold 2,310 shares of Figma stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.60, for a total value of $84,546.00.

On Monday, December 1st, Tyler Herb sold 3,073 shares of Figma stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.45, for a total transaction of $108,937.85.

On Monday, November 17th, Tyler Herb sold 757 shares of Figma stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.21, for a total transaction of $28,924.97.

On Monday, November 10th, Tyler Herb sold 43,357 shares of Figma stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.93, for a total transaction of $1,904,673.01.

FIG stock opened at $22.47 on Thursday. Figma, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.85 and a 1 year high of $142.92. The stock has a market cap of $9.35 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.38. The company has a 50 day moving average of $34.32.

Figma ( NYSE:FIG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.56) by $1.66. The firm had revenue of $274.17 million during the quarter. Figma had a negative net margin of 99.32% and a negative return on equity of 84.34%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.04 EPS.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Makena Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Figma in the fourth quarter valued at $1,051,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Figma in the fourth quarter worth about $462,000. Diversify Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Figma in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,855,000. RFG Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Figma by 27.7% during the 4th quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 10,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Figma by 54.4% during the 4th quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 24,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $915,000 after buying an additional 8,625 shares during the last quarter.

Positive Sentiment: Retail dip-buying — Some retail traders are treating Figma’s sharp YTD pullback as a buying opportunity, creating short-term support and liquidity that can limit further declines. Read More.

FIG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wall Street Zen downgraded Figma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 31st. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price target on Figma from $65.00 to $38.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 5th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Figma in a report on Monday, December 29th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Figma from $65.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Figma from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.75.

Figma is a San Francisco–based software company that offers a web-based platform for interface design, prototyping and collaboration. Its flagship product, Figma, enables teams to create and refine user interfaces, vector graphics and design systems directly in a browser, eliminating the need for local installations. The platform’s real-time collaboration features allow multiple stakeholders—designers, developers and product managers—to edit and comment simultaneously, streamlining workflows and reducing version control issues.

In addition to its core design tool, Figma provides FigJam, a digital whiteboarding solution that facilitates brainstorming sessions, wireframing and diagramming.

