Sionna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SION) Director Peter Thompson Sells 1,890 Shares

Sionna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SION – Get Free Report) Director Peter Thompson sold 1,890 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.57, for a total transaction of $84,237.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 3,559,765 shares in the company, valued at approximately $158,658,726.05. This trade represents a 0.05% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

NASDAQ SION opened at $41.31 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion and a PE ratio of -8.48. The business’s 50-day moving average is $41.40 and its 200 day moving average is $32.80. Sionna Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.26 and a 1 year high of $45.00.

Sionna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SION – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by $0.06.

Positive Sentiment: Broker consensus/price target supports upside vs. recent levels — several brokerages imply further upside with an average target around $45.43, which underpins buyer interest despite near‑term selling pressure. Brokerages Set Sionna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SION) Price Target at $45.43

SION has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Sionna Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Raymond James Financial reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on shares of Sionna Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, January 5th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on shares of Sionna Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of Sionna Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, December 1st. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Sionna Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.43.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Viking Global Investors LP raised its position in shares of Sionna Therapeutics by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 3,195,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,436,000 after purchasing an additional 242,427 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Sionna Therapeutics by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,221,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,538,000 after buying an additional 51,589 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sionna Therapeutics by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,184,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,749,000 after purchasing an additional 41,797 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in Sionna Therapeutics by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,115,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,883,000 after buying an additional 117,903 shares during the period. Finally, Braidwell LP purchased a new position in shares of Sionna Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $18,770,000.

Sionna Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company dedicated to developing next-generation RNA therapeutics for oncology and immunology indications. Leveraging proprietary lipid nanoparticle and coacervate delivery technologies, the company aims to overcome key challenges associated with stability, targeting and immune activation that have historically limited the clinical performance of mRNA-based medicines. Its strategic focus spans both solid tumors and hematological malignancies, as well as selected autoimmune disorders, reflecting a broad ambition to harness the power of messenger RNA in diverse therapeutic areas.

At the heart of Sionna’s approach is a platform that combines optimized ionizable lipids with bespoke surface chemistries to enhance payload delivery, intracellular release and endosomal escape.

