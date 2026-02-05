Needham & Company LLC Cuts Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) Price Target to $97.00

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by Needham & Company LLC from $121.00 to $97.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective points to a potential upside of 28.48% from the company’s current price.
BSX has been the topic of several other reports. Barclays dropped their target price on Boston Scientific from $136.00 to $124.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $124.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $125.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 16th. National Bankshares set a $115.00 price objective on Boston Scientific in a report on Monday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on Boston Scientific from $132.00 to $131.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have issued a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $115.15.
Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.02. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 14.43% and a return on equity of 19.46%. The firm had revenue of $5.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. Boston Scientific’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Boston Scientific has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.780-0.800 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 3.430-3.490 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Boston Scientific will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.
In other news, CEO Michael F. Mahoney sold 160,901 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.49, for a total value of $15,042,634.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 1,411,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $131,983,105.15. This represents a 10.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Arthur C. Butcher sold 17,313 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.55, for a total transaction of $1,758,135.15. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 23,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,396,580. This represents a 42.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BSX. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Boston Scientific in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Steph & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in Boston Scientific by 200.0% during the third quarter. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp now owns 255 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. acquired a new stake in Boston Scientific in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, United Community Bank raised its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 115.7% in the 3rd quarter. United Community Bank now owns 274 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. 89.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
- Positive Sentiment: Q4 results beat expectations — adjusted EPS of $0.80 and $5.29B in revenue with ~16% reported sales growth and margin improvement, confirming underlying top‑line momentum. Boston Scientific announces results for fourth quarter and full year 2025
- Positive Sentiment: Operational growth and beat on consensus EPS give the company credibility that core businesses are expanding, supporting longer‑term revenue prospects. Boston Scientific (BSX) Beats Q4 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
- Neutral Sentiment: Wall Street still has a majority of buy ratings and an above‑current consensus price target, suggesting analysts may be cautious but not uniform in selling. MarketBeat BSX profile
- Negative Sentiment: Guidance disappointed: FY‑2026 EPS and revenue ranges came in modest and slightly below consensus in places, and Q1 guidance was cautious — this trimmed near‑term growth expectations and triggered the selloff. Boston Scientific shares slide on cautious 2026 revenue forecast
- Negative Sentiment: Electrophysiology and a key hyped device underperformed expectations, prompting concern that some growth drivers will be weaker than modeled. Boston Scientific hits an 18-month low on a ‘sore spot’ for its most hyped device
- Negative Sentiment: Market reaction amplified by heavy bearish activity and a sharp intraday drop (including a 52‑week/18‑month low); options flow showed a surge in put buying, signaling short‑term bearish positioning. BSX Earnings: Boston Scientific Stock (BSX) Plunges 17% on Weak Guidance
- Negative Sentiment: Large insider sale disclosed (CEO sold ~160,901 shares), which may add to investor nervousness despite the company’s fundamentals. SEC filing: Insider sale by Michael Mahoney
Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE: BSX) is a global medical device company that develops, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of products used in less-invasive medical procedures. Founded in 1979 by John Abele and Peter Nicholas, the company is headquartered in Marlborough, Massachusetts, and focuses on technologies that enable physicians to treat a wide range of cardiovascular, digestive, urologic, pulmonary and chronic pain conditions without open surgery.
Boston Scientific’s activities span product development, clinical research, regulatory affairs and commercial sales.
