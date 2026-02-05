Finsbury Growth & Income (LON:FGT) Reaches New 1-Year Low – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Finsbury Growth & Income (LON:FGT – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 766 and last traded at GBX 766.59, with a volume of 623671 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 780.
Finsbury Growth & Income Stock Down 0.8%
The company has a market cap of £839.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -77.13 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 813.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 848.41.
Finsbury Growth & Income (LON:FGT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 3rd. The investment trust reported GBX 18.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Finsbury Growth & Income had a net margin of 89.28% and a return on equity of 6.50%.
Finsbury Growth & Income Company Profile
The Company was founded in 1926 and Nick Train has managed the portfolio since his firm, Lindsell Train, was appointed as Portfolio Manager in 2000. Finsbury Growth & Income Trust PLC (“the Company”) invests principally in the securities of UK listed companies, whilst up to a maximum of 20% of the Company’s portfolio, at the time of acquisition, can be invested in quoted companies outside of the UK.
