Finsbury Growth & Income (LON:FGT) Reaches New 1-Year Low – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Finsbury Growth & Income (LON:FGT – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 766 and last traded at GBX 766.59, with a volume of 623671 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 780.

Finsbury Growth & Income Stock Down 0.8%

The company has a market cap of £839.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -77.13 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 813.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 848.41.

Finsbury Growth & Income (LON:FGT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 3rd. The investment trust reported GBX 18.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Finsbury Growth & Income had a net margin of 89.28% and a return on equity of 6.50%.

Insider Transactions at Finsbury Growth & Income

Finsbury Growth & Income Company Profile

In other news, insider Katherine Cornish-Bowden purchased 144 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 791 per share, for a total transaction of £1,139.04. Also, insider Pars Purewal acquired 260 shares of Finsbury Growth & Income stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 791 per share, for a total transaction of £2,056.60. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Company was founded in 1926 and Nick Train has managed the portfolio since his firm, Lindsell Train, was appointed as Portfolio Manager in 2000. Finsbury Growth & Income Trust PLC (“the Company”) invests principally in the securities of UK listed companies, whilst up to a maximum of 20% of the Company’s portfolio, at the time of acquisition, can be invested in quoted companies outside of the UK.

