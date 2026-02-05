Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Has $12.62 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF $VCSH

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 158,455 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,670 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $12,623,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Avion Wealth acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VCSH opened at $79.71 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $79.77 and its 200-day moving average is $79.75. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $77.58 and a 12 month high of $80.15.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.2972 per share. This is an increase from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 2nd.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

